CT Group’s ‘Weekend of Wellness’ event promotes fitness and healthy living

CT Group organised “WOW —Weekend of Wellness” at Jawahar Park, Jalandhar Cantonment in collaboration with Soul Shakerz Academy. The event aimed to promote physical fitness, mental well-being and community engagement, while encouraging residents to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle.

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The wellness initiative witnessed an enthusiastic response from people of all age groups. Participants actively took part in yoga sessions, football, badminton and other recreational activities designed to foster fitness and social interaction.

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A major highlight of the event was an energetic bhangra session conducted by Sarvesh, founder of Soul Shakerz Academy, who kept the crowd engaged with lively Punjabi music and dance.

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The event provided a vibrant platform for families, youth and senior citizens to come together, exercise and celebrate the spirit of wellness. Cantonment Executive Officer Ompal Singh and civil member Puneet Shukla Bharti facilitated the required permissions. Representing CT Group were Dr Shiv Kumar, Director, CT Institute of Engineering, Management and Technology; Dr Sangram Singh, Director, Academic Operations; Dr Saurabh Sharma, Director Pharmacy; Dr Divoy Sharma, Principal, CT Institute of Hotel Management; Aman, Manager, Dean Student Welfare Office; Jatinder Singh, Administrative Officer; and Satpal, Sports Head.

The event concluded on a positive note with participants appreciating the initiative and expressing enthusiasm for more such wellness-focused community gatherings in the future.