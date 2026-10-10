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Home / Jalandhar / CT Institute emerges overall winner at IK Gujral tech varsity youth fest

CT Institute emerges overall winner at IK Gujral tech varsity youth fest

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:09 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Girls perform giddha during the IK Gujral Punjab Technical University North Zone Youth Festival.
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The IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU) North Zone Youth Festival concluded on Friday after three days of vibrant cultural and literary competitions, with host institution CT Institute of Engineering, Management and Technology, Shahpur, emerging as the overall winner.

The institute achieved a medal tally of 16 gold, four silver and three bronze medals, alongside sweeping all three overall category trophies in dance, music and theatre. ?

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It secured first positions in bhangra, giddha, mimicry, one act play, light vocal Indian, classical instrumental solo (non-percussion), classical vocal solo, folk song, vaar singing, group shabad/bhajan, group song Indian, western vocal solo, western group song, on the spot painting and on the spot photography. Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology, Amritsar, delivered an outstanding performance throughout the event to claim the overall runner-up trophy.

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The festival was inaugurated by Deepak Bali, Advisor, Culture and Tourism Department, Punjab and Vice-President, Punjab Cricket Association, who attended as the chief guest. Sameer Sharma, Assistant Director, Youth Affairs, IKGPTU, and Deepak Shah, Observer, North Zone Youth Festival, attended the inaugural ceremony as special guests.

They were joined by Managing Director Dr Manbir Singh, Vice-Chairman Harpreet Singh, Executive Director Dr Nitin Tandon, Campus Director Dr Jayaashish Sethi, Group Director DSW Davinder Singh and Deputy Director DSW Ltd Tabish Ali Khan.

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In other major category achievements, Pyramid College, Kapurthala secured the overall trophy in fine arts, while IKG-PTU Main Campus, Kapurthala, bagged top honours in literary events. The festival also celebrated exceptional individual talent, awarding Gursharan Singh from Pyramid College as best dancer in bhangra and Naroop Kaur from Khalsa College of Engineering & Technology as best actress in one act play. First-position achievements across the remaining individual events saw diverse talent from participating institutions, with CTIMIT Maqsudan winning skit and classical instrumental solo.

Amritsar Group of Colleges, Sri Sai College of Management and St Soldier Group took top honours in poem recitation, creative writing, and quiz, respectively.

The festival brought together hundreds of students and faculty members from across the region to celebrate artistic expression and cultural heritage. Among the participating institutions in final standings were Amritsar Group of Colleges in third place, followed by Pyramid College, Kapurthala, CTIMIT Maqsudan, St Soldier Group, Jalandhar, Hari Parkash Institute of Management and Technology, Hoshiarpur, IKG-PTU Amritsar Campus, Sri Sai College of Management, Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technology, Lyallpur Khalsa College and KMS College of IT and Management, Dasuya.

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