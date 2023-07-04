 CT Institute of Law inks pact : The Tribune India

campus notes

CT Institute of Law inks pact

CT Institute of Law inks pact

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The CT Institute of Law signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pardhuman Garg Law Chambers, situated at Sector 43-B Chandigarh. The MoU signifies collaboration between these two institutions in the field of law. Through this collaboration, both institutions seek to enhance the academic and professional development of their students and faculty members. Principal Dr Yugdeep Kaur said, “This is a great opportunity for our students and faculty to expand their knowledge and develop professional skills.”

Students excel in GNDU results

Students of BVoc (Bachelor of Vocation) Mental Health Counselling Semester 1 of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya bagged first to fifth positions in Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). Pearl Sekhri got the first position, Manmeet Kaur came second, Akansha third, Ridhima Sehgal fourth and Jia fifth. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated Dr Ashmeen Kaur, Head of PG Department of Psychology, faculty members and students on the achievement.

Kids welcomed after holidays

Children of DIPS school chain were welcomed back after the summer break. MD Tawinder Singh said that when children come to school after vacations, teachers should seek to create an atmosphere in which they can easily mix and concentrate on studies. CEO Monica Mandotra said that when children have fun while studying in classes, then the school has a different atmosphere.

Punjabi folk dance camp

Lyallpur Khalsa College is known for maintaining the legacy of bhangra, Punjab’s most popular form of folk dance. LKC is organising a Punjabi Lok Nach Camp from July 6-15 on its campus. A meeting in this regard was held under the leadership of Principal Jasreen Kaur and Registrar Navdeep Kaur. The principal said that the camp is for all age-groups and there is no registration fee for it. Dean Cultural Affairs Palwinder Singh informed that the camp is organised at LKC every year. The college had started the online registration process and around 300 entries have been received. However, offline registration will be done on July 4-5 at 5 pm at the Open Air Theatre in the college. To mark the occasion, a poster was released by Principal Jasreen Kaur, Registrar Navdeep Kaur and Harjit Singh, HOD Maths.

Guru Purnima celebrated

Apeejay College of Fine Arts celebrated Guru Purnima to mark the contribution of teachers. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra said, “In the past, disciples used to simply accept what their Guru preached but the scenario has changed in today’s time for now they have been equipped with various sources to gain knowledge from. There is no doubt that this has eased the process of learning but it has also created confusion. In such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of a teacher to teach them the difference between information and knowledge and help them to move in the right direction”. She added that in today’s time, the role of a teacher has become even more important and challenging.

St Soldier Group of Institutions

Guru Purnima was celebrated by the students of St Soldier Group of Institutions by paying obeisance to their teachers. On the directions of principal Sudhanshu Gupta, students Cherry, Rehan, Harshita, Harman, Bittu, Riya, Hargun, Harry, Richa, Arshpreet, Shagun, Sahaj, Harshit, Dimple and Manya paid respect to their teachers by writing the word ‘Guru’ on earth. Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra informed that the day is dedicated to the sage Ved Vyas.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

6
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

7
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

8
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Iran to be accepted as ninth member

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia


Cities

View All

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar

Eating joint owner shot at, hospitalised

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

4 youth stop car to cut cake on road in Noida, arrested

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue