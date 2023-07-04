CT Institute of Law inks pact

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The CT Institute of Law signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pardhuman Garg Law Chambers, situated at Sector 43-B Chandigarh. The MoU signifies collaboration between these two institutions in the field of law. Through this collaboration, both institutions seek to enhance the academic and professional development of their students and faculty members. Principal Dr Yugdeep Kaur said, “This is a great opportunity for our students and faculty to expand their knowledge and develop professional skills.”

Students excel in GNDU results

Students of BVoc (Bachelor of Vocation) Mental Health Counselling Semester 1 of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya bagged first to fifth positions in Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). Pearl Sekhri got the first position, Manmeet Kaur came second, Akansha third, Ridhima Sehgal fourth and Jia fifth. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated Dr Ashmeen Kaur, Head of PG Department of Psychology, faculty members and students on the achievement.

Kids welcomed after holidays

Children of DIPS school chain were welcomed back after the summer break. MD Tawinder Singh said that when children come to school after vacations, teachers should seek to create an atmosphere in which they can easily mix and concentrate on studies. CEO Monica Mandotra said that when children have fun while studying in classes, then the school has a different atmosphere.

Punjabi folk dance camp

Lyallpur Khalsa College is known for maintaining the legacy of bhangra, Punjab’s most popular form of folk dance. LKC is organising a Punjabi Lok Nach Camp from July 6-15 on its campus. A meeting in this regard was held under the leadership of Principal Jasreen Kaur and Registrar Navdeep Kaur. The principal said that the camp is for all age-groups and there is no registration fee for it. Dean Cultural Affairs Palwinder Singh informed that the camp is organised at LKC every year. The college had started the online registration process and around 300 entries have been received. However, offline registration will be done on July 4-5 at 5 pm at the Open Air Theatre in the college. To mark the occasion, a poster was released by Principal Jasreen Kaur, Registrar Navdeep Kaur and Harjit Singh, HOD Maths.

Guru Purnima celebrated

Apeejay College of Fine Arts celebrated Guru Purnima to mark the contribution of teachers. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra said, “In the past, disciples used to simply accept what their Guru preached but the scenario has changed in today’s time for now they have been equipped with various sources to gain knowledge from. There is no doubt that this has eased the process of learning but it has also created confusion. In such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of a teacher to teach them the difference between information and knowledge and help them to move in the right direction”. She added that in today’s time, the role of a teacher has become even more important and challenging.

St Soldier Group of Institutions

Guru Purnima was celebrated by the students of St Soldier Group of Institutions by paying obeisance to their teachers. On the directions of principal Sudhanshu Gupta, students Cherry, Rehan, Harshita, Harman, Bittu, Riya, Hargun, Harry, Richa, Arshpreet, Shagun, Sahaj, Harshit, Dimple and Manya paid respect to their teachers by writing the word ‘Guru’ on earth. Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra informed that the day is dedicated to the sage Ved Vyas.