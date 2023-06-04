CT school holds cultural event

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 3

CT Public School organised ‘Silver Night’, a cultural programme for hostellers. It was a night of fun and frolic and the hostellers put up performances, sang songs, and danced in joy.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp, followed by Gayatri Mantra. The students presented dance performances, a ramp walk, newspaper dance, skit and solo songs. Bhangra and cake-cutting ceremony were the highlights of the programme.

Chairman of the school, Charanjit Singh Channi, co-chairperson, Parminder Kaur Channi, co-managing director, Tanika Channi, principal of CTPS, Anuradha Chandel, and vice-principal Sukhdeep Kaur graced the occasion.

Anuradha Chandel, gave the welcome address and explained the importance of boarding life. Charanjit Singh, interacted with the students and motivated them to lead a disciplined life.