CT World School marks Mother's Day

Jalandhar, May 15
CT World School celebrated Mother’s Day with fun and frolic. The event began with the principal’s address, which was followed by a special performance by educators. The audience was enchanted by the foot-tapping performances of the faculty members.
A number of surprise games were organised wherein mothers participated with much zeal. They were surprised to learn about the students’ digital wishes via poems and speeches specially prepared by the school. The dance competition stole the show and the results announcements added to the celebration.
The mothers were in high spirits and various titles were presented to them to boost their confidence. A tiara ceremony was also held wherein the tiny tots of the KG wing prepared the tiara.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana