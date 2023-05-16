CT World School marks Mother's Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

CT World School celebrated Mother’s Day with fun and frolic. The event began with the principal’s address, which was followed by a special performance by educators. The audience was enchanted by the foot-tapping performances of the faculty members.

A number of surprise games were organised wherein mothers participated with much zeal. They were surprised to learn about the students’ digital wishes via poems and speeches specially prepared by the school. The dance competition stole the show and the results announcements added to the celebration.

The mothers were in high spirits and various titles were presented to them to boost their confidence. A tiara ceremony was also held wherein the tiny tots of the KG wing prepared the tiara.