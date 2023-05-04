Cultural diversity showcased at annual fest

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 3

On Wednesday, annual cultural festival of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University ‘Aagaaz-2023’ was organised at Sri Guru Nanak Dev auditorium. The event gave a glimpse of the culture of different states, and showcased the talents of inter-campus students from Kapurthala and other campuses in Mohali, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

Students performed folk dances, folk songs, poetry recitations and western songs among other genres. The event started with lighting of the lamp, and deans of departments and the university registrar, Dr SK Misra, performed the ceremony while praying to Maa Saraswati.