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Home / Jalandhar / Curbs on sirens, flashing lights, black films on vehicles in Kapurthala

Curbs on sirens, flashing lights, black films on vehicles in Kapurthala

Car accessory shops, agencies directed to maintain records

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Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:43 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kapurthala, Randeep Singh Heer on Monday issued orders that agencies, firms, stock dealers and shopkeepers dealing in car accessories are to maintain complete records of the sale and fitting of specified accessories, including hooters, sirens, flashing lights, blue and LED lights, black films, grills and guards.

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Exercising the powers conferred under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, ADM Heer ordered that no car accessory repair shop or agency would install hooters, sirens, flashing lights or LED lights on the front or rear or bumper guard of any vehicle unless the vehicle owner produces permission obtained from the police station concerned.

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He also ordered that all shops and agencies installing such equipment to maintain complete records of the vehicles and preserve copies of the permissions. These records would be produced during inspection, whenever required.

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The order further prohibits car accessory shops and agencies from installing black film or tinted glass on vehicle windows in a manner that reduces visibility below the prescribed standards, unless permission has been obtained. The shops/agencies will maintain records of the vehicle and vehicle owner along with a copy of the permission.

The ADM has directed that all such records be maintained and preserved for five years from the date of installation. For identification purposes, all car accessory shops/agencies installing sirens, hooters, flashing lights, LED lights or black film/tinted glass would also affix a sticker bearing their name and telephone number on the installed equipment. Another sticker carrying the same details must be affixed on the inside of the rear window of the vehicle.

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