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Home / Jalandhar / Custom hiring, cooperative machinery use key to managing paddy residue: PAU-KVK

Custom hiring, cooperative machinery use key to managing paddy residue: PAU-KVK

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:31 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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An expert explains the use of machines for paddy crop residue management during a training camp.
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Stressing the need for collective efforts to tackle the problem of paddy residue burning, the PAU-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Hoshiarpur, has advised farmers to make greater use of custom hiring services and cooperative arrangements for the optimum utilisation of crop residue management machinery.

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The advice was given during a six-day training programme on paddy residue management organised by KVK Hoshiarpur for farmers of Saila Kalan village in the Garhshankar block, which has adopted crop residue management practices.

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Dr Ajaib Singh, Assistant Professor (Agricultural Engineering), KVK Hoshiarpur, said the availability of residue management machinery alone was not enough and its efficient and timely utilisation was equally important. He emphasised that individual farmers often found it difficult to purchase and maintain costly machinery, making custom hiring centres and cooperative use of machines a practical and economical solution.

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He urged farmers to pool resources and coordinate the use of machinery so that equipment could be made available to more farmers during the narrow window between paddy harvesting and sowing of the next crop. Such collective efforts, he said, could help reduce the cost of residue management while ensuring timely field operations.

Dr Singh also explained the harmful effects of burning paddy residue and discussed various technological options available for its management. He highlighted the benefits of adopting suitable machinery and also discussed common difficulties faced by farmers while operating residue management equipment.

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Sunita Rani, Programme Assistant (lab technician), explained the nutrients present in paddy residue and the importance of conserving them rather than destroying them through burning. She also spoke about the use of paddy straw in biogas plants and as fuel, besides stressing the importance of soil testing.

PAU literature on crop residue management and other agricultural practices was distributed among the participants. The experts also interacted with the farmers and answered their queries regarding residue management technologies and crop cultivation. Progressive farmer Jaswinder Singh proposed the vote of thanks at the end of the programme.

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