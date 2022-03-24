BRIEFLY

Cycle rally held on Martyrs' Day

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Punjab Cyclist Association on Wednesday organised a cycle rally dedicated to the martyrdom day under the leadership of its president Rakesh. On the occasion, Mayor Surinder Kumar and former chairman of Improvement Trust Rakesh Marwaha flagged off the rally. Mayor Surinder Kumar and Marwaha said the effort of the organization was commendable as besides giving the message of being healthy to the people, its members were also working to connect with the martyrs. Theatre artiste Ashok Puri said this effort made by the organization to pay tribute to the martyrs was not just an attempt for them, but everyone must understand the hidden purpose in this journey. He said though the number of members participating in the rally was less, their spirits were high. The rally, which passed through different markets, ended after reaching Shaheed Udham Singh Park. OC

Five booked for assaulting man

Nakodar: Nakodar city police on Wednesday booked five persons, including a father-son duo, on the charge of assaulting a local resident. Investigating officer (IO) Ajit Singh said the accused had been identified as Shiv Kumar Chadda, a resident of Mohalla Sundar Nagar, Nakodar, his son Prince Chadda and their three unidentified accomplices. Harman Singh, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura, lodged a complaint with the police that the accused waylaid and assaulted him on March 7 and injured and threatened him with dire consequences. The investigating officer said a case under Sections 323, 341, 427, 506 and 34, IPC, had been registered against the accused. OC

Peddler held under NDPS Act

Nakodar: The city police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling opium. Investigating officer (IO) Ajit Singh said 5 grams of opium were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Manesh Teji, a resident of Mahun Wal village. The IO said a case under Sections 18-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused. OC

Couple held for seeking dowry

Nurmahal: Nurmahal police on Wednesday arrested a couple for dowry harassment. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Lal said the accused had been identified as Jaswindar Singh, a resident of Preet Nagar, New Shimla Puri, Ludhiana, and his wife Manjit Kaur. Manidar Kaur, a resident of Mohalla Joshian, Nurmahal, lodged a complaint with the police that she was being harassed for dowry since her marriage with Indarjeet Singh, son of Jaswindar Singh, and was forced to leave house. The IO said a case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC was registered against the accused and others. OC

‘Deposit property tax by March 31’

Phagwara: MC Commissioner Daljit Kaur on Wednesday appealed to the city residents that they should make their contribution towards the development of the city by depositing their property tax immediately in the office of the civic body positively by March 31. She said the Property Tax Collection Center and the Property Tax Branch of the MC would remain open from 9 am to 5 pm even on government holidays (including Sundays and Saturdays). The Commissioner said those defaulters who could not deposit their due tax or outstanding by March 31, they would have to pay tax on their tax generated later with 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest as per the orders of the government. OC

Scooterist hits stray cattle, dies

Talwara: A 63-year-old retired teacher of the town was killed after the scooter he was riding ran into a stray cattle on the Talwara-Hajipur road on Monday. ASI Harjit Singh said Sachin Sharma, son of victim Radhe Shyam Sharma, a resident of Sector No.3, Talwara, told the police that his father was going down the Talwara-Hajipur road on March 21. When he reached near the BBMB office in Sector No.2, a stray cattle suddenly came in front of his scooty and collided with it, he fell on the road and suffered serious injuries on the head. He was admitted to BBMB Hospital, Talwara, but the doctors referred him to a speciality hospital in Jalandhar. From there he was discharged on March 22, but while going from Jalandhar to Talwara, he died on the way near the local ITI. After the post-mortem of the body at BBMB Hospital today, the body was handed over to the family members. The victim was the district coordinator of the BJP education cell.

