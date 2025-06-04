Cyclists pedal together to celebrate World Bicycle Day

CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan, in collaboration with Ride to Roar — Jalandhar’s pioneering female cycling club — and The Bike Store, a leading bicycle retailer, organised a world bicycle day ride on Tuesday.

The ride was held under the theme ‘Cycling for a sustainable future’, aiming to promote environmental awareness, physical fitness, and community engagement through cycling. The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 70 cyclists, including members from various bicycle clubs, students, faculty and local cycling enthusiasts.

Riders assembled at 5.30 am at The Bike Store, near Skylark and the ride was flagged off at 6.00 am by Harpreet Singh Channi, Vice Chairman of CT Group. The ride concluded at the CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan.

To appreciate and motivate the riders, organisers presented plant saplings, certificates, laminated photographs and medals — honouring their commitment to a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

Ride to Roar, founded by Disha Sachdeva and Simran Arora, played a pivotal role in mobilising female riders and promoting eco-conscious living and fitness among women.

Harpreet Singh Channi shared, “World bicycle day is not just about riding — it’s about rising. Rising above habits that harm our planet and moving towards a future that breathes cleaner air and builds healthier communities.” The event was further graced by Dr Anurag Sharma, Director of the campus and Dr Ramandeep Gautam, Deputy Director, reinforcing the spirit of institutional leadership and community engagement.