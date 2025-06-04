DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Cyclists pedal together to celebrate World Bicycle Day

Cyclists pedal together to celebrate World Bicycle Day

CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan, in collaboration with Ride to Roar — Jalandhar’s pioneering female cycling club — and The Bike Store, a leading bicycle retailer, organised a world bicycle day ride on Tuesday. The ride was held under the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CT Group of Institutions celebrates World Bicycle Day with an enthusiastic ride in Jalandhar. Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan, in collaboration with Ride to Roar — Jalandhar’s pioneering female cycling club — and The Bike Store, a leading bicycle retailer, organised a world bicycle day ride on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The ride was held under the theme ‘Cycling for a sustainable future’, aiming to promote environmental awareness, physical fitness, and community engagement through cycling. The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 70 cyclists, including members from various bicycle clubs, students, faculty and local cycling enthusiasts.

Riders assembled at 5.30 am at The Bike Store, near Skylark and the ride was flagged off at 6.00 am by Harpreet Singh Channi, Vice Chairman of CT Group. The ride concluded at the CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan.

Advertisement

To appreciate and motivate the riders, organisers presented plant saplings, certificates, laminated photographs and medals — honouring their commitment to a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.

Ride to Roar, founded by Disha Sachdeva and Simran Arora, played a pivotal role in mobilising female riders and promoting eco-conscious living and fitness among women.

Advertisement

Harpreet Singh Channi shared, “World bicycle day is not just about riding — it’s about rising. Rising above habits that harm our planet and moving towards a future that breathes cleaner air and builds healthier communities.” The event was further graced by Dr Anurag Sharma, Director of the campus and Dr Ramandeep Gautam, Deputy Director, reinforcing the spirit of institutional leadership and community engagement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts