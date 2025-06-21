Cyclothon held in Kapurthala to promote anti-drug awareness

In a display of unity against the drug menace, Kapurthala Police organised a large-scale cyclothon on Friday under the theme “Health and Heritage,” drawing hundreds of participants from cycling clubs and the local community. The event aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and promote a healthier, drug-free lifestyle.

The cyclothon was flagged off from Guru Nanak Stadium by Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora. The route passed through key city landmarks, including Sainik School, Jagatjit Club, Darbar Hall, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Maurish Masjid, and the State Gurdwara, before returning to the stadium for the concluding ceremony.

The event was led by Rajya Sabha MP Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, DC Amit Kumar Panchal, SSP Gaurav Toora, District Planning Board Chairperson Lalit Saklani, and Municipal Improvement Trust Chairman Sajjan Singh Cheema. Cycling enthusiasts from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Kapurthala also participated enthusiastically.

Addressing the gathering, DC Panchal highlighted the administration’s multi-pronged rehabilitation efforts. “Alongside treatment at de-addiction centres, we are conducting vocational training programs to ensure that recovered individuals can reintegrate into society and lead lives of dignity,” he said.

SSP Toora administered an anti-drug pledge to the participants and called for continued public cooperation in the fight against drugs. He emphasised the Punjab Government’s two-pronged approach — cracking down on drug traffickers while educating communities about the devastating consequences of substance abuse.

Chairperson Lalit Saklani reaffirmed the government’s resolve to dismantle drug supply chains, stating, “The anti-drug campaign is being pursued vigorously at all levels to build a healthier Punjab.”

Municipal Improvement Trust Chairman Sajjan Singh Cheema noted the growing public support for anti-drug initiatives, crediting the ongoing Drug-Free Punjab Yatra as a catalyst for greater community engagement.

Informational pamphlets and awareness literature were distributed throughout the event. All participants received certificates and commemorative tokens in recognition of their support.

Among the dignitaries present were Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kaler, Sultanpur Lodhi Trust Chairman Pradeep Thind, SDM Bhulath Devi Goel, and police officials SP Gurpreet Singh and SP Prabhjot Singh.