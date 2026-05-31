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Home / Jalandhar / Daat Foundation educates 3,100 students on personal safety

Daat Foundation educates 3,100 students on personal safety

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:05 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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Dr Simranjeet Kaur addresses students at a school in Jalandhar.
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Daat Foundation conducted a series of awareness programmes on personal safety and the POCSO Act for students in various government schools across Jalandhar. Through these sessions, more than 3,100 students were educated about personal safety measures, safe and unsafe situations, online and offline protection and the physical and emotional changes during puberty.

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The initiative aimed to equip students with the knowledge and confidence to protect themselves and make informed decisions in today’s digital and social environment. Interactive activities and discussions were organised to help students better understand healthy boundaries, self-respect, recognising unsafe behaviour, online and offline safety, trusted adults and the POCSO Act.

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Dr Simranjeet Kaur, founder and president of Daat Foundation, addressed the students and encouraged them to stay alert and aware in both online and offline spaces. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Simranjeet Kaur said, “Awareness is the strongest shield we can give to our children. When children understand safe boundaries, self-worth, emotions and communicate openly with their parents or trusted adults, they become more confident and secure individuals. In today’s fast-changing world, guiding children with the right knowledge is not just important, it is our collective responsibility.”

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Emphasising the importance of timely guidance, she said, “If we do not teach children the right things at the right time, they may learn the wrong things from the wrong people at the wrong time.” She further highlighted the need to create a safe and supportive environment where children feel comfortable discussing their concerns. She further added, “A safe and healthy child becomes a confident citizen and a confident citizen builds a stronger society.”

The awareness programmes were conducted at Government Senior Secondary Schools at Nehru Garden, Bhargo Camp, Wadala, Abadpura, Model Town, Lamba, Mithapur and Basti Mithu.

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