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Home / Jalandhar / Daat Foundation launches child safety awareness campaign

Daat Foundation launches child safety awareness campaign

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:09 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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NGO Daat Foundation recently launched a child safety awareness campaign in Jalandhar to sensitise the public about child protection and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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As part of the campaign, child safety awareness posters were put up inside Punjab roadways buses, while banners were installed at prominent public places. The foundation aims to take the campaign across Punjab to spread awareness about the prevention of sexual offences against children, reporting mechanisms and helpline numbers.

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Varun Kumar, Assistant Commissioner (general) formally inaugurated the campaign by unveiling the banners and participating in the placement of awareness posters inside buses. He appreciated the initiative of Daat Foundation and encouraged its efforts towards creating a safer environment for children.

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Among those present at the launch were Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Kanwar Pal, president of District Bar Association Aditiya Jain, deputy DEO Manish Sharma, general manager-I, Punjab Roadways, Maninder Pal Singh, general manager-II, Amit Arora and representatives of security forces and officials from various departments.

The dignitaries shared their views on the importance of child safety and appreciated the campaign. They assured their support and cooperation towards the cause of protecting children and creating greater public awareness.

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Dr Simranjeet Kaur, founder and president of Daat Foundation, interacted with passengers during the programme and sensitised them about essential safety measures for protecting children. She highlighted the importance of awareness about the POCSO Act, prevention of child sexual abuse, timely reporting of offences and available helpline and support services.

Dr Simranjeet Kaur said that child protection is a collective responsibility and that awareness can play a crucial role in preventing abuse. “Every child deserves to live in a safe and secure environment. Through this campaign, we want to empower citizens with the right information so that they can recognise risks, take preventive measures and report concerns without hesitation,” she said.

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