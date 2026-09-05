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Home / Jalandhar / Dairy owners to increase milk price by Rs 5 per litre

Dairy owners to increase milk price by Rs 5 per litre

Price hike to come into effect from September 11

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:03 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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The Association of Jamsher Dairy Complex, Jalandhar, has decided to increase the price of milk by Rs 5 per litre from September 11.

The decision was announced after dairy owners held a meeting at Jamsher on Saturday. The members said the hike was necessitated by rising inflation and the continuous increase in the prices of items related to milk production, including cattle feed, green and dry fodder, medicines and other essential supplies.

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Dairy owners, led by Bhupinder Ghumman, said the expenses of dairy farmers and livestock rearers had increased considerably. They said the hike had been made keeping in mind the interests of those associated with the dairy business.

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The association appealed to all milk producers, dairy owners and buyers to cooperate with the decision.

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