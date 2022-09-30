Dal Khalsa seeks asylum for hijacker

Hoshiarpur, September 29
The Dal Khalsa on Thursday appealed to the Government of Pakistan to consider the case of its founder and one of the hijackers, Gajinder Singh, for political asylum.
