Dalit bodies back Charanjit Singh Channi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

Various Dalit organisations organised a meeting protesting the reports of issuance of look-out notice against former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Rallying behind Channi, Dr Sukhbir Salaria said instead of taking on the big fish who had looted Punjab and led to the proliferation of drug mafia, a Dalit leader was being targetted and suppressed by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Yash Barna, Chairman of Guru Ravidass Tiger Force, said Channi became the first Dalit CM of Punjab after 75 years of Independence and that too for only three months.

“The intentions of the government to target him even before any vigilance inquiry is itself quite an indication”, he said.