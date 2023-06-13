Dalit body withdraws bandh call over scholarship issue

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 12

The call for Jalandhar bandh for Monday got withdrawn late on Sunday evening after Finance Minister Harpal Cheema met the members of a Dalit organisation who have been protesting in Mohali for the past 50 days.

The call for bandh had initially been given for Jalandhar by Guru Ravidass Tiger Force chief Jassi Talhan over the issue of pendency of Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme. This call was announced to be Punjab wide as the issue of inaction over fake SC certificates being raised in Mohali got clubbed with it. After minister Cheema met the Mohali-based leaders and gave them an assurance about a meeting on the issue tomorrow, the bandh call was again confined to Jalandhar.

But the Jalandhar bandh call was also reportedly taken back later. But much confusion prevailed till this morning on whether bandh call prevailed or had been taken back. The shopkeepers said that they opened shops late this morning after they got confirmation of withdrawing of the call from the office-bearers of the market associations.

The sabzi mandis also had lesser numbers of buyers and sellers till 10 am. The traffic on the roads also remained thin till the report of withdrawing of bandh call got widely circulated. Talhan said, “Now that the Punjab minister will be giving us a hearing tomorrow, we have chosen to cancel our bandh call for the time being. We will take our issues to him. We will announce the next course of action after we get to know the government response”.