Dalits being ignored, alleges SAD-BSP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joint candidate Dr Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi today alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has kept the Dalits out of the ambit in both the political and administrative spheres.

Addressing a press conference here along with senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, SAD-BSP joint candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi claimed AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised before the Assembly elections that the party would make a Dalit the Deputy Chief Minister. “It, however, did not find even a single Dalit eligible for this post”.

Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi said this was not all. He said immediately after coming to power the AAP government sent seven persons to the Rajya Sabha but did not nominate a single Scheduled Caste to the Upper House. “This is the ultimate insult to the Dalit community by the AAP government which purportedly swears in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar,” he added.

Dr Sukhi also detailed how the reservation policy was not being followed by the AAP government which was discriminating against Dalits in promotions in various departments. “Recently senior teachers belonging to the SC community were ignored while appointing them as District Education Officers”.

The SAD-BSP candidate, while answering a query that he was an outsider being the Banga MLA, said he belonged to the erstwhile Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency and had also done his studies from Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, Majithia condemned the cases being registered against innocents by the AAP government, particularly imposition of draconian laws like NSA. He also condemned the harassment being meted out to Kiranjit Kaur, wife of pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh, who was stopped from boarding a flight to the UK despite the fact that no criminal case was pending against her.