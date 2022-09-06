 Damaged Kapurthala road a nightmare for commuters : The Tribune India

Dug-up stretch in pitiable condition I No recarpeting or repair work done for two years

Kapurthala road in a dilapidated condition.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 5

Travelling on Kapurthala road has become a harrowing experience for commuters, with the stretch lying in a pitiable condition here for the past nearly two years. Residents have held several protests and sent repeated reminders to the Municipal Corporation to draw officials’ attention to ther misery, but action has not yet been initiated to make the busy stretch conducive for daily commuters.

Why no recarpeting?

The road was dug up about two years ago to lay pipes for a surface water project, and thereafter the work to lay sewerage pipes started. But now when the work has been completed, why is the MC not starting the recarpeting work? — Local residents

Paucity of funds

  • Officials from the Building and Roads Department of the Municipal Corporation say they are aware of the problems being faced by commuters and residents using the Kapurthala road
  • They say due to lack of funds the work to repair the road stopped midway. However, they promised the work would start within the next 15 days

Residents say the road was dug up about two years ago to lay pipes for a surface water project, and thereafter the work to lay sewerage pipes started. They add they never complained about the inconvenience they suffered owing to the dug-up road in the past as then the work to lay pipes was underway. “But now when the work has been completed, why is the MC not starting the recarpeting work?” they say.

They allege a number of accidents have taken place the road and now its condition on either side is so bad that it has made commuting a nightmare. Besides, the dust on the road further adds to commuters’ woes as they complain that visibility reduces to such an extent that they find it difficult to traverse the stretch.

“Thousands of vehicles pass through this road on a daily basis. The most affected are the residents of New Hardev Nagar, Gupta Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, Malik Nagar and Saraswati Vihar as the road leads to all these localities,” says Sukhjit Singh, a resident.

He says residents under the banner of ‘Kapurthala Road Civil Society’ held a protest here about a week ago, and also wrote to the Chief Minister about the problems they are facing while commuting on the potholed road, but nothing happened. “Every time we talk to MC officials, they say that due to paucity of funds, the work has been delayed and it will start soon,” he adds.

Ajay Kumar, a fruit vendor on the road said, “Due to the poor condition of the road, the customers aren’t stopping to buy fruits. Our sales have been badly hit, and we request Municipal Corporation authorities to repair the stretch as early as possible”.

Municipal Corporation officials from the building and roads department said that they were aware about the problems being faced by commuters and residents but due to lack of funds the work to repair the road stopped midway. They claimed that within the next 15 days, the work will start. Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh couldn’t be contacted despite repeated attempts.

