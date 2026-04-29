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Home / Jalandhar / Damaged streetlight infra raises safety concerns in Garhshankar

Damaged streetlight infra raises safety concerns in Garhshankar

Municipal Council under fire as tilted poles, exposed wiring, fallen cables pose risks

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Garhshankar, Updated At : 02:48 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Labour party president Jai Gopal Dhiman shows the electric wires that have fallen from poles on Hoshiarpur road in Garhshankar.
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The poor condition of streetlight infrastructure along Hoshiarpur Road in Garhshankar has become a serious cause for concern, with damaged poles, exposed wiring and fallen cables posing potential risks to public safety.

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A visit to the stretch reveals multiple hazards on the central divider, where streetlight poles stand in a visibly deteriorated state. Several poles are tilted, while electrical wires hang loosely with exposed joints.

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In some places, cables have reportedly fallen onto the road, creating a dangerous situation for commuters and pedestrians alike. The divider itself is also damaged at various points, further aggravating the risk.

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Residents allege that despite bringing the issue to the attention of authorities on several occasions, no effective action has been taken by the Municipal Council.

The continued neglect has raised questions about maintenance standards and the responsiveness of civic bodies. With heavy traffic movement on this route, the faulty infrastructure increases the likelihood of accidents, especially during night hours.

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Labour Party president Jai Gopal Dhiman criticised the Municipal Council for its alleged inaction and lack of accountability. He said that the condition of the streetlight poles and wiring reflects sheer negligence, with wires in poor condition, exposed joints, and several bent poles left unattended.

He further remarked that due to departmental indiscipline, even routine issues are addressed only after repeated complaints. Warning that such negligence could lead to serious accidents, Dhiman urged the government to improve the work culture within the Municipal Council so that timely services can be ensured for the public.

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