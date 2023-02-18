Dance, contests mark tech fest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 17

An inter-college school tech-fest, “Tech-Symphonic 2023” was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus on Friday in which students from various colleges, institutes and schools participated and showcased their talent.

Events such as rangoli competition, salad making, treasure hunt, on-the-spot photography, solo singing, solo dance, group dance, best out of waste, business plan, circuit debug, project display, and bridge making, etc were held.

In group dance students showcased their talent by presenting traditional dance of various states such as bhangra, gidda, Kashmiri Dance, kathak, western dance, rajasthani dance and many more. The overall winners of the event were GNA and Divine Public School. The first runner-up teams were those from DAVIET and Government Model Co-Educational Senior Secondary School.

Ramesh Lal Sarangal, North Zone Chief Engineer (Distribution), PSPCL, was the chief guest and SK Mishra, Registrar, IKG-PTU, the guest of honour.