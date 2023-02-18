Dance, contests mark tech fest

Jalandhar, February 17
An inter-college school tech-fest, “Tech-Symphonic 2023” was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus on Friday in which students from various colleges, institutes and schools participated and showcased their talent.
Events such as rangoli competition, salad making, treasure hunt, on-the-spot photography, solo singing, solo dance, group dance, best out of waste, business plan, circuit debug, project display, and bridge making, etc were held.
In group dance students showcased their talent by presenting traditional dance of various states such as bhangra, gidda, Kashmiri Dance, kathak, western dance, rajasthani dance and many more. The overall winners of the event were GNA and Divine Public School. The first runner-up teams were those from DAVIET and Government Model Co-Educational Senior Secondary School.
Ramesh Lal Sarangal, North Zone Chief Engineer (Distribution), PSPCL, was the chief guest and SK Mishra, Registrar, IKG-PTU, the guest of honour.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of party leaders to discuss road ahead after EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena
In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday allotted the na...
Sahil Gehlot’s father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case
All five co-accused -- father Virender Singh, cousins Ashish...
12 cheetahs set to arrive in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa today
These cheetahs - seven males and five females - comprise the...
BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons
Recovers 20 packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, tw...
Indian-origin man in UK jailed for life for father's murder with champagne bottle
Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 54, is convicted following a trial at...