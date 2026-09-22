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Home / Jalandhar / Dance, painting contests held for differently-abled children

Dance, painting contests held for differently-abled children

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:31 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Winners receive certificates after the conclusion of the event.
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The Disabled Persons Welfare Society (DPWS), Hoshiarpur, in collaboration with Gursewa Group of Colleges, Panam, Garhshankar, organised dance and painting competitions for differently-abled children from Garhshankar, Mahilpur and Kot Fatuhi blocks recently.

The event provided the children an opportunity to showcase their artistic and cultural talents in an inclusive environment. The competitions were inaugurated by Gursewa Group of Colleges chairman Young Bahadur Rai and managing director Davinder Kaur Rai. Dr Swati Sheemar, Deputy Medical Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, was the special guest.

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In the dance competition, Tanveer Kaur secured the first position, while Karanveer, Sachin and Sunaina jointly stood second and Gurjot Kaur bagged the third position. In the painting competition, Pawan Kumar, Harmeet Kaur and Saraswati secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.

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The college provided a cash incentive of Rs 500 to each participant, while the society presented certificates, medals and mementoes to all participants. The college management also donated a cheque for Rs 21,000 to the DPWS for its welfare activities.

Davinder Kaur Rai said educational institutions and social organisations could play an important role in creating opportunities for the education and development of differently-abled children. She announced free education for two differently-abled children at the college and assured continued support for such initiatives.

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DPWS president Sandeep Sharma appreciated the college management for supporting the welfare of differently-abled persons and promoting social responsibility alongside education.

The competitions were judged by Jasveer Kaur, Dr Harpreet Kaur and Principal Kirpal Singh. DPWS general secretary Raj Kumar, Garhshankar unit president Jaswinder Singh and others were present. The stage was conducted by Dr Kewal Krishan Takkhi.

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