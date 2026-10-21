Dasehra festivities get a political flavour

The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad went up in smoke as the Dasehra celebrations were held in about 50 locations across the city.

The bigger celebrations held on the Sai Dass School ground, Ladowali Road and Adarsh Nagar. The Burlton Park ground, which has remained the venue for celebrations for 147 years, was not a venue this time owing to ongoing renovation. Organisers shifted the celebrations to grounds in the Industrial Area opposite the old venue.

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Various resident welfare societies too had taken permission to burn the effigies in open spaces, including grounds and market areas. Crackers were burst to celebrate the victory of good over the evil.

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Since this was the last Dasehra ahead of the 2027 Assembly poll, political leaders tried to visit every venue in their Assembly segments. Newly appointed AAP halqa in-charge of Jalandhar Cantt Deepak Bali said he tried to cover all venues in his constituency. He was welcomed by office-bearers and organisers of various Dasehra committees.

PCC chief Pargat Singh said, “Dasehra is not merely a festival of burning the effigies. It's a day to resolve to eliminate the arrogance, hatred, injustice and evils that exist within. The festivals are symbols of our cultural heritage and social unity. Such occasions bring people together, promote mutual affection and encourage positive thinking in society."

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Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Charanjit Singh Channi, however, chose to stay at Morinda and Chamkaur Sahib where he celebrated the festival with people there. Congress Jalandhar Central halqa in-charge Rajinder Beri also visited 8-10 venues in the area and so did AAP halqa in-charge Nitin Kohli.

BJP leaders celebrated the day as Vijay Dashmi. Jalandhar North ex-MLA KD Bhandari attended puja at Maha Kali Mandir in the Devi Talab Mandir compound. The temple committee had organised the 25th annual year and this was one day when the doors of the temple were open for women.

The celebrations had started in the afternoon as shobha yatras were taken out around various venues. Men and children played the roles of Rama, Laxman, Hanuman, Ravana and Rama's sena as they moved in elephant-driven chariots. There were melas at the venues where people had gathered in large numbers to take swings and enjoy eatables from the stalls put up there.

Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia, Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh and other police and administrative officials visited multiple Dasehra venues today. Mayor Vaneet Dhir was also among the key invitees at melas in the city.