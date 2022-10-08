Dasehra site dispute: Action sought against Phagwara cops, AAP leaders

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 7

A delegation of some organisations, including the Rashtriya Hindu Yuva Sangthan, today met the Phagwara Superintendent of Police and lodged a complaint with him against some leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the City Station House Officer (SHO) for allegedly not allowing them to burn the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran on Dasehra at Onkar Nagar.

Submitting a memorandum to SP Mukhtiar Rai, the delegation members warned that if no action was taken against the accused by Sunday, they would launch an agitation on Monday by blocking the GT Road to express their resentment. The SP said the matter would be investigated in detail soon.

Tension prevailed on Dasehra in Onkar Nagar due to a dispute between two groups over the celebrations. Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and other prominent persons reached the disputed site amid sloganeering against AAP leaders and the police. The MLA alleged instead of ending the dispute, the administration acted in a biased manner and allowed only one party to burn the effigies. Different Hindu organisations, legislators and prominent urban people have strongly opposed the action.

Earlier, a meeting of various organisations was held at Hanumangarhi in which the next course of action was discussed. Dhaliwal said they would soon bring this matter to the attention of the Chief Minister so that appropriate action could be taken in this regard.