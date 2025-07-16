Fear has gripped the residents of Dashmesh Nagar in Phagwara, following alarming reports of suspected activity by members of the infamous Kala Kacha gang.

Over the past two weeks, locals claim to have spotted unidentified groups—dressed in black attire and moving in a suspicious manner—roaming the area during the night, raising serious concerns about public safety and the adequacy of current law enforcement measures.

According to residents, two separate incidents were reported within the last fortnight, during which groups of seven to eight individuals were captured on CCTV cameras lurking near residential properties. These clips, now widely shared on local WhatsApp groups, have triggered panic and galvanised community members into taking extra precautions. The videos, showing the suspects operating under the cover of darkness, have served both as a warning and desperate call for increased vigilance.

The situation escalated late on Sunday night when one such group allegedly trespassed into the residence of renowned industrialist and former Laghu Udyog Bharti president, Subodh Sobti. Eyewitness accounts and initial reports suggest that the intruders forcibly entered a ground-floor room by breaking open a window, presumably with the intent to commit robbery. However, upon finding the room vacant, the suspects fled after ransacking the space. No physical harm was inflicted, but the breach has heightened anxieties among locals, who now fear that a more serious crime may be imminent if proactive steps are not taken.

Despite repeated alerts to the police, residents said there was lack of tangible response. While police officials have issued public statements assuring the community that surveillance has been intensified and investigations are going on, many citizens describe these assurances as superficial and inadequate. They argue that the absence of arrests or concrete preventive measures undermines public confidence in local policing.

The Kala Kacha gang, notorious for its history of violent robberies and cunning disguises, has long been a source of fear in several regions across Punjab. The suspected resurgence of such a gang in a peaceful and densely populated neighbourhood like Dashmesh Nagar is particularly concerning, not just for its criminal implications, but also for the psychological toll it is taking on the residents. Many have already begun reinforcing their homes with additional locks, CCTV systems and private security arrangements in the absence of visible police deterrents.

In response to the growing unrest, Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan, along with Inspector Aman Kumar Daveshwar, visited Dashmesh Nagar on Monday and met with the affected industrialist. DSP Bhushan acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured residents that night patrolling would be intensified in the area. He also expressed the hope that with increased vigilance and public cooperation, the culprits would soon be brought to justice.

However, for many residents, these assurances offer limited comfort. The community continues to call for more robust and transparent action, including coordinated patrols, rapid response units and direct community engagement by police officials. Local welfare associations have begun organising neighbourhood watch groups and are urging citizens to report any unusual activity without delay.

The incident has also sparked a wider debate over the effectiveness of law enforcement in semi-urban and rapidly developing areas such as Phagwara. As urban expansion outpaces infrastructure and security provisions, experts warn that criminal elements may find it easier to exploit gaps in the system.

For now, the people of Dashmesh Nagar remain on high alert—locked doors, sleepless nights and watchful eyes reflecting a community determined not to be caught off-guard again. The question that looms is whether the police will match this vigilance with swift and decisive action, or whether the shadow of the Kala Kacha gang will continue to haunt yet another neighbourhood in Punjab.