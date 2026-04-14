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Home / Jalandhar / Dasuya college hosts lecture on cultural studies

Dasuya college hosts lecture on cultural studies

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Dasuya, Updated At : 04:51 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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Organisers felicitate the keynote speaker and the guests after academic lecture at DAV College, Dasuya.
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The Department of English at JC DAV College, Dasuya, organised an engaging academic lecture on the topic “Shifting Paradigms of Literary Studies: Turn Towards Cultural Studies and Beyond” under the aegis of the English Literary Circle. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty members and students of language studies.

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The keynote speaker, Professor Akshaya Kumar from the Department of English and Cultural Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, delivered a thought-provoking address that highlighted the evolving nature of literary studies. In his lecture, he elaborated on the transition from traditional, text-centric approaches to more interdisciplinary frameworks that gained prominence in the latter half of the 20th century. He emphasised how modern literary studies now incorporate diverse dimensions such as culture, media, identity and power structures.

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Professor Kumar underlined the growing relevance of cultural studies in interpreting contemporary society and its complexities. He encouraged students to move beyond conventional methods of analysis and adopt critical, reflective and analytical approaches in their academic pursuits. His lecture offered valuable insights into how literature intersects with broader societal forces, making it more dynamic and context-driven.

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Earlier, the Head of the Department of English, Dr Amandeep Rana, formally welcomed the guest speaker and highlighted the significance of organising such academic engagements. She remarked that lectures of this nature play a crucial role in expanding students’ intellectual horizons and fostering a deeper understanding of emerging academic trends. Principal Prof Rakesh Mahajan lauded the efforts of the English Department for hosting an enriching and intellectually stimulating event. He encouraged students to actively participate in such academic discussions and co-curricular activities, which contribute significantly to their overall development.

The lecture concluded with an interactive session where students engaged with the speaker, posing insightful questions and sharing their perspectives.

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