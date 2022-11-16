Dasuya house raided, poppy husk, rifle, binoculars seized

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 15

After searching a house in Mohalla Kasba of Dasuya during a special cordon and search operation, the police recovered drug money worth Rs 67,000 besides a rifle, binoculars, seven used and one live bullet, besides 53 kg of poppy husk.

The police booked three persons and arrested one of them.

Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh, along with the station in-charge Vikramjit Singh, a house was cordoned off and the said items were recovered during the search. The police said the arrested accused, Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Makha, was presented in the court and his remand was obtained.

They added that the investigation would be done from where the accused had brought the stolen contraband and the said weapon and where these were to be used.