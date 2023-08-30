Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 29

A team of Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO, Dasuya police station, and his driver ASI Yograj red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

A VB spokesman said on the complaint of Balwinder Singh, a resident of Saidowal Kalan in Gurdaspur district, action was taken by the bureau against the suspects.

He said Balwinder was a farmer. His paternal uncle’s son Gurnam Singh, a resident of Saidowal Kalan, Gurdaspur district, had registered a case under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC against Heera Lal Padri of Ludhiana and Malkit Singh of Bhundewal.

On July 6, the Dasuya police arrested Padri from Ludhiana. Gurnam and his brother Lakhwinder Singh were present at the Dasuya police station. The other suspect Malkit Singh was also present at the Dasuya police station.

Malkit had a scuffle with Gurnam and Lakhwinder. Gurnam alleged that Inspector Balwinder Singh told him that he was going to register a case of under Section 326 of the IPC against his cousin and brother. He alleged that the SHO said if he wanted to avoid an FIR, he would have to pay him Rs 1 lakh. On his request, the SHO agreed to settle the matter at Rs 50,000.

Gurnam alleged that the SHO released his brother and cousin after taking Rs 20,000 from him the same day.

Later, the SHO registered a case on the basis of Malkit’ statement under Sections 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC against his cousin and brother.

The VB spokesperson said that acting on Balwinder’s complaint, a team led by Inspector Lakhwinder Singh under the supervision of Manish Kumar, the Hoshiarpur DSP, and including government witnesses and officials, laid a trap.

Balwinder and Yograj were caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 from complainant Balwinder. A case was registered at the Jalandhar VB police station. Balwinder and Yograj would be produced in a court tomorrow for seeking their remand.

