Date for registries without NOC extended till Aug 31

A heavy rush of applicants was seen in tehsils of Jalandhar as it was purportedly the last day for getting the properties registered without NOCs.

In Jalandhar-1 tehsil, 161 registries were done, almost double the documents registered in routine days. The rush for applications was surging each day. A huge rush was witnessed yesterday and even today the number of appointments was all-time high.

Just as the day got over, the state government issued a notification extending the last day of registering properties without NOC till August 31. This brought a huge relief for those who could not complete their files for registration by today or could not get appointment slots. The registries are not possible without seeking online appointment for the work from the office of the sub-registrar concerned. Advertisement

Gurpreet Singh, Tehsildar, Jalandhar-1, said, "The government has now given a six-month extension in the scheme. We have received orders for the same. Earlier, the government had given a window period only of three months for this - from December 1 to February 28, which got over today."