DAV athletes shine at PU meet

Hoshiarpur, December 6
A BEd student of the DAV College of Education Saurav Badhan won gold in the 400m race while Karandeep won bronze in high jump in the Panjab University Annual Athletics Meet. All the affiliated and constituent colleges participated in the meet. College Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla congratulated the winners and lauded the efforts of the teachers in-charge.
