DAV College bags seven prizes at PU youth festival

DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, achieved remarkable success at the 66th Panjab University Inter-Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival, held at AS College, Khanna, from November 8 to 11, by winning seven prizes across traditional art categories.

Advertisement

Amandeep Kaur secured first prize in Peerhi Making, Bipasha won second prize in Pranda Making and Anjali Bala claimed second prize in Knitting. Preeti Kumari earned third prizes in Naala Making and Embroidery Bagh, while Lakhvir Kaur and Laxmi Kanta took third prizes in Crochet Work and Embroidery Dasuti, respectively.

Advertisement

Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla congratulated the students and faculty, noting that youth festivals provide a platform to display artistic, literary and intellectual talent while nurturing confidence and harmony.

Advertisement

President Dr Anoop Kumar said such events play a crucial role in students’ holistic development, while vice-president YP Joshi and secretary RM Bhalla lauded the dedication and creativity of the participants.