DAV College boxers bag 8 medals in championship

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 25

DAV College bagged eight medals in the PU Inter-College Boxing Competition for Men and Women (2022-23), which was recently held at the Sports Complex in Sector 42, Chandigarh. College student Prabhakar Kalyan won the gold medal in the 46-48-kg category. In total, the college secured one gold medal, two silver medals and five bronze medals. College Managing Committee President Anoop Kumar and Secretary DL Anand sent their congratulatory wishes to Principal Vinay Kumar and the college team.