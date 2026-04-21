DAV College holds ‘Pratibha Samman Samaroh’, felicitates meritorious students

A grand talent felicitation ceremony ‘Pratibha Samman Samaroh’ dedicated to Dr BR Ambedkar was held at DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur in collaboration with ‘Students for Development’ organisation.

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Senior BJP leader Vijay Sampla was the chief guest. The guest of honour was Dr Samarendra Sharma, Member of the Punjab Public Service Commission and former vice-chancellor of Arni University, Himachal Pradesh.

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During the programme, six students who secured top positions in M.Ed. and B.Ed. courses were honoured. Ten students who won gold medals in Panjab University Zonal and Inter-University Youth and Heritage Festivals, as well as the Inter-College Annual Athletic Meet, were also felicitated. Additionally, 103 students who qualified competitive teaching examinations such as PTET, CTET and UGC-NET were felicitated. Seventy meritorious students from reputed colleges of Hoshiarpur were also awarded mementos for their academic excellence.

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Several distinguished personalities from the field of education and social service were honoured for their contributions.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Vijay Sampla highlighted that the ceremony being dedicated to Dr BR Ambedkar serves as a reminder of his inspiring student life and lifelong commitment to education. Dr Samarendra Sharma emphasised that education is the key to empowerment and encouraged students to follow the ideals of Dr Ambedkar. Secretary RM Bhalla appreciated the efforts of the principal and staff in organising the event. Advocate Navroz Sharma extended his best wishes to the honoured students for a bright future. Vibhag Organisation Secretary of the SFD Nirdesh Khajuria motivated the students to follow Dr Ambedkar’s message: “Educate, Organise and Struggle.”

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On this occasion, Yograj Nakra announced the annual “Best All-Round Student Trophy” in memory of his late daughter, Ankita Nakra, who was a student of this college. This year, the award was conferred upon Ameesha Thakur, a fourth-semester student. He also extended financial assistance by sponsoring the fee of a needy student. Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla said that such award ceremonies reflect the institution’s progress and provide motivation to students to actively participate not only in academic pursuits but also in societal development. The event witnessed the presence of several eminent guests, faculty members and students, making it a memorable and inspiring occasion.