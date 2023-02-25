DAV College holds quiz competition

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 24

The Chanakya Society of the Department of Political Science at DAV College, under the guidance of Principal Vinay Kumar, organised an inter-college quiz on the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Sarasvati. Babita Kumari of Kamla Nehru College, Phagwara, and Kirandeep Kaur of GGDSD College-Haryana won the first prize. SGGS Khalsa College (Mahilpur) students Madhu and Rohim bagged the second prize. Kajal of MLG Girls College, Taprian Khurd, bagged the third prize.