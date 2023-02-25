DAV College holds quiz competition

Hoshiarpur, February 24
The Chanakya Society of the Department of Political Science at DAV College, under the guidance of Principal Vinay Kumar, organised an inter-college quiz on the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Sarasvati. Babita Kumari of Kamla Nehru College, Phagwara, and Kirandeep Kaur of GGDSD College-Haryana won the first prize. SGGS Khalsa College (Mahilpur) students Madhu and Rohim bagged the second prize. Kajal of MLG Girls College, Taprian Khurd, bagged the third prize.
