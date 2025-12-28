DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / DAV College launches DL Anand Scholarship

DAV College launches DL Anand Scholarship

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:11 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DAV College, Hoshiarpur has instituted the Principal DL Anand Memorial Scholarship in memory of its former principal and secretary of the managing committee, late Principal DL Anand. On his death anniversary, his wife Shashi Bala Anand presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to college principal Dr Vinay Kumar.

Advertisement

The annual interest earned on this amount will be awarded as a scholarship to a meritorious student of the Economics department every year. On the occasion, his daughters Preeti Sharma and Ranjana were also present.

Advertisement

Principal Dr Vinay Kumar said that late DL Anand had deep knowledge of Economics and, as a teacher, inspired students to develop a strong interest in the subject. He served as principal of the institution from 1990 to 1999 and also made valuable contributions as secretary of the managing committee.

Advertisement

Managing committee president Dr Anoop Kumar, and other office-bearers thanked the family for the contribution and said that the memories of Principal Anand would always remain cherished.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts