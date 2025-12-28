DAV College launches DL Anand Scholarship

DAV College, Hoshiarpur has instituted the Principal DL Anand Memorial Scholarship in memory of its former principal and secretary of the managing committee, late Principal DL Anand. On his death anniversary, his wife Shashi Bala Anand presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to college principal Dr Vinay Kumar.

Advertisement

The annual interest earned on this amount will be awarded as a scholarship to a meritorious student of the Economics department every year. On the occasion, his daughters Preeti Sharma and Ranjana were also present.

Advertisement

Principal Dr Vinay Kumar said that late DL Anand had deep knowledge of Economics and, as a teacher, inspired students to develop a strong interest in the subject. He served as principal of the institution from 1990 to 1999 and also made valuable contributions as secretary of the managing committee.

Advertisement

Managing committee president Dr Anoop Kumar, and other office-bearers thanked the family for the contribution and said that the memories of Principal Anand would always remain cherished.