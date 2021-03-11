DAV College lifts overall trophy

Jalandhar, April 27
The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of CT Institute organised an inter-college media fest titled Festomedia 2022.
The students from various colleges participated in different activities like quiz, news reading, piece-to-camera, photography, short movie, documentary, story writing etc. The event witnessed the participation of more than 350 students from the various institutes and they were delighted with the platform provided.
The judges for the occasion were media professionals Navjot Kaur, Vikas Sachdeva, choreographer Vimal Passi, Sharan Kaur, quiz master and advocate Kumar Sambhav and Mrinalini, poet Jassi Hussain along with Dr. Ashwani Rana, Davinder Singh, Paramjit Singh, Rudra from Lensation etc.
Telling about the event, Director, GNDU colleges, Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami, said: “The objective behind this event was to provide platform to all aspirant journalists who have great thoughts and skills in them to come forward and explore their skills.” The overall winner trophy was bagged by DAV College, Jalandhar, while KMV College, Jalandhar, bagged runner-up trophy.
CT Group Managing Director Dr Manbir Singh congratulated all winners and thanked participants for making the event a success. On the occasion, the students of Journalism and CT Institute of Higher Studies were present along with the faculty members.
