DAV College of Education releases its magazine

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 17

The annual college magazine Shikshodaya-2022-23 of the DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, was released by president Dr Anoop Kumar.

Vice-President Prof RM Bhalla, Anil Saini and Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla were specially present. President Dr Anoop Kumar addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of the college magazine. He said that it creates an opportunity for the students to enhance and improve their creative skills. The president and secretary DL Anand also congratulated and appreciated the efforts and hard work of the college principal and other members of the editorial board.

#Hoshiarpur