DAV college promotes green Diwali with cultural fervour

Mohan Lal Uppal DAV College, Phagwara, celebrated green Diwali with enthusiasm and a message of environmental consciousness under the leadership of Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa and the dedicated faculty team. The celebration aimed to raise awareness about the importance of an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances by students, including gidha, bhangra, folk songs and musical presentations, which added festive charm and captivated the audience. Through their artwork, students conveyed meaningful social messages alongside showcasing their artistic talents.

