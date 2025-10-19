DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / DAV college promotes green Diwali with cultural fervour

DAV college promotes green Diwali with cultural fervour

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:11 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mohan Lal Uppal DAV College, Phagwara, celebrated green Diwali with enthusiasm and a message of environmental consciousness under the leadership of Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa and the dedicated faculty team. The celebration aimed to raise awareness about the importance of an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali.

Advertisement

The event featured vibrant cultural performances by students, including gidha, bhangra, folk songs and musical presentations, which added festive charm and captivated the audience. Through their artwork, students conveyed meaningful social messages alongside showcasing their artistic talents.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts