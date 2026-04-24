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Home / Jalandhar / DAV Collegiate School students shine at junior kickboxing meet

DAV Collegiate School students shine at junior kickboxing meet

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:36 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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Students of DAV Collegiate Senior Secondary School, Hoshiarpur, have delivered an outstanding performance at the Kickboxing Junior State Championship held at Nawanshahr.

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College Managing Committee president Anoop Kumar and secretary RM Bhalla congratulated the students and staff, appreciating their dedication.

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Principal Prof Vinay Kumar said in the U-50 kg weight category, Jaanvi won both gold and silver medals in different events, securing a place in the upcoming 13th National Training Camp at Faridabad.

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In the below-55 kg category, Vaani earned silver and bronze medals in different events, making the school proud. School incharge Rupakshi Bagga and Head of the Sports Department Rahul Kalia expressed their joy at the students’ achievements. On the occasion, Manjeel Kumar and Vinod were also present.

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