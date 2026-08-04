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Home / Jalandhar / DAV Hoshiarpur botanist rediscovers rare Himalayan fern after 150 years

DAV Hoshiarpur botanist rediscovers rare Himalayan fern after 150 years

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:41 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Dr Sunil Kumar Verma
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A rare Himalayan fern that had remained unrecorded in Himachal Pradesh for nearly 150 years has been rediscovered by a botanist from DAV College, Hoshiarpur, marking a significant achievement in botanical research and highlighting the largely unexplored biodiversity of the Western Himalaya.

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The rare species, Dryopteris conjugata, was rediscovered by Dr Sunil Kumar Verma, Assistant Professor in the Department of Botany at DAV College, during botanical field surveys in the forests of Kasol in Kullu district. The species was identified, authenticated and scientifically documented in collaboration with noted pteridologist Dr SP Khullar. Their findings have been published in the latest issue of the Indian Fern Journal. The rediscovery carries considerable historical significance. The fern was last recorded in Himachal Pradesh in 1871, when it was collected from the Shimla Hills by Colonel Charles Ellison Bates, a British Army officer and distinguished plant collector. Despite more than a century of botanical exploration in the state, no confirmed record of the species had been reported until now. The latest discovery represents only the second confirmed record of Dryopteris conjugata from Himachal Pradesh and the first-ever documented record from Kullu district, effectively bridging a gap of nearly 150 years in the state’s botanical history.

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Speaking on the discovery, Dr Verma said the Himalayan region continues to offer immense opportunities for botanical exploration. He stressed that regular scientific surveys are essential for understanding plant diversity and generating reliable information for conservation planning. “Every new field record helps improve our understanding of Himalayan flora and strengthens efforts to conserve these fragile ecosystems,” he said.

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Dr SP Khullar said rediscoveries of long-unrecorded species are scientifically valuable as they refine floristic records, improve knowledge of plant distribution and provide important baseline data for future taxonomic, ecological and conservation studies.

Botanical experts regard Dryopteris conjugata as an indicator of healthy, moist and undisturbed forest ecosystems. Its presence in the Kasol forests reflects the ecological richness of the region and highlights the need to protect Himalayan habitats that continue to yield discoveries of national and international scientific importance.

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Dr Verma also emphasised the need for detailed botanical exploration of Punjab’s Kandi belt, particularly the Shivalik foothills of Hoshiarpur, which share ecological similarities with the outer Himalaya.

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