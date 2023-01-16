DAV student first runner-up in Voice of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 15

Rohan Kumar, a student of BA-III at DAV College, Jalandhar, bagged the first runner-up position in the music contest ‘Voice of Punjab - Season 13’ organised by PTC Punjabi Television recently. Rohan was honoured with a prize of Rs 50,000 by famous singer Master Salim and music director Sachin Ahuja.

Congratulating Rohan for the achievement, college principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said: “I am fully confident that the talented student will add more glory to the name of our college by the magic of his voice on the international stage in the future.” He also congratulated the parents of the winning student, his music teacher Madan Mander, Prof Reena, and Prof Rajan Sharma (Dean, EMA) for giving training and guidance to the student.

Singers Jagjit Singh, Hansraj Hans, Sukhwinder Singh, Punjabi folk singer Diljan, etc., are notable names among the students of this college who have proved their talent at the international level in the field of music. —TNS