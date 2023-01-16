DAV student first runner-up in Voice of Punjab

Jalandhar, January 15
Rohan Kumar, a student of BA-III at DAV College, Jalandhar, bagged the first runner-up position in the music contest ‘Voice of Punjab - Season 13’ organised by PTC Punjabi Television recently. Rohan was honoured with a prize of Rs 50,000 by famous singer Master Salim and music director Sachin Ahuja.
Congratulating Rohan for the achievement, college principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said: “I am fully confident that the talented student will add more glory to the name of our college by the magic of his voice on the international stage in the future.” He also congratulated the parents of the winning student, his music teacher Madan Mander, Prof Reena, and Prof Rajan Sharma (Dean, EMA) for giving training and guidance to the student.
Singers Jagjit Singh, Hansraj Hans, Sukhwinder Singh, Punjabi folk singer Diljan, etc., are notable names among the students of this college who have proved their talent at the international level in the field of music. —TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...
AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt
Arvind Kejriwal says the L-G cannot take independent decisio...
Supreme Court asks Centre to spell out stand on marital rape by February 15
Hearing to be held on March 21
PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders
The DUI will assume office on Monday
4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed
Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh had gone to pay obeisance to...