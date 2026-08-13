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Home / Jalandhar / DAV student shines in music contest

DAV student shines in music contest

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Deepkamal Kaur
Updated At : 03:49 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Vinay Kumar with first runner-up trophy of the PTC Punjabi’s Voice of Punjab Ek Te Ek Gyarah Master Champs competition.
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Jalandhar: Vinay Kumar, a sixth-grade student from Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, bagged the first runner-up trophy at PTC Punjabi’s Voice of Punjab Ek Te Ek Gyarah Master Champs competition held at CGC Landran, Mohali. Vinay Kumar cleared the first audition round held by PTC Punjabi in June, followed by a gala round in which 70 participants were selected, with 10 champions in the junior category and 10 master participants in the senior category. He was selected in the champions’ category. Judges Master Salim, Sachin Ahuja, Hargun, Sukhpal Sukh and Bhupendra Babl were also present on the occasion. Vinay Kumar received standing ovation in every round of the two-month-long competition. Principal Dr Yogesh Gambhir applauded the achievement of Vinay Kumar and congratulated his parents. Supervisor Amita Rathour was also present on the occasion.

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Conclave on artificial intelligence

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Jalandhar: CT Public School organised AI Conclave 2026, bringing together students, educators, academicians and technology professionals on a common platform to explore the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The event was graced by Dr Anish Kumar Sachdeva, Professor and Registrar, Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, as the chief guest. Keynote sessions were delivered by Dr Ashish Arora, Professor and Head, University Business School, Guru Nanak Dev University, and Vishal Arora, a corporate communication and marketing professional. The academic sessions were further supported by Dr Anu Arora, HOD, Computer Applications, Maqsudan Campus, who contributed to making the sessions informative and engaging for the participating students. The conclave witnessed enthusiastic participation from leading schools across Jalandhar and nearby regions. Students showcased their creativity, technical skills and problem-solving abilities through a diverse range of competitions.

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Workshop on Wipro Earthian Awards

Jalandhar: Under the guidance of Principal Dr Ekta Khosla, Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised an orientation workshop for teachers on “Wipro Earthian Awards” in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST). The workshop focused on creating awareness about sustainability, strengthening environmental understanding and encouraging innovative approaches to address contemporary environmental challenges. Dr Anjana Bhatia, Head, Department of Botany, was the coordinator of the workshop. The resource persons for the occasion were Dr Mandakini from the PSCST and Ashish Shah from Wipro. Dr Ekta Khosla appreciated the dedication and enthusiasm of the organising team. Ashish Shah gave a detailed presentation on the Wipro Earthian initiative, its vision and objectives. He emphasised that the primary objective of the initiative was to build the capacity of individuals and institutions to understand and effectively address environmental challenges.

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Capacity building programme

Jalandhar: A capacity-building programme for prospective resource persons on “Implementing Kaushal Vikas in Class IX” was conducted at Swami Sant Dass Public School in accordance with the guidelines of NEP 2020 and NCF 2023, under the CBSE Skill Development Programme. The programme was organised in collaboration with the Jalandhar Sahodaya School Complex and was attended by Principals from across Jalandhar district and Sahodaya functionaries. The resource person for the learning event was Dr Sonia Mago, Principal, Swami Sant Dass Public School. The session was also virtually addressed by Dr Biswajit Saha, Director, Skill Education and Training, CBSE, who provided valuable insights into various aspects of implementing Kaushal Vikas and effectively conducting skill-based learning in the classroom.

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