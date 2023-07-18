DAV students excel in PU examinations

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Principal of the local DAV College Vinay Kumar informed that in the BSc sixth semester result of Panjab University, Chandigarh, Meenakshi secured the first position scoring 1731 (86.55%) marks out of 2000. Ujala secured the second position with 1677 (83.85%) marks. Samriti, however, scored 1652 (82.6%) marks and stood third in the college. President of the college managing committee Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand congratulated the meritorious students.

