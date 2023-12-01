DAV students shine in inter-varsity youth festival

Hoshiarpur, November 30
DAV College of Education students Manjit Kaur, Mandeep Kaur and Anisha Dadwal won first prizes in rassa vatna, ennu, and guddian patole making, while Sanjay Kumar and Harvinder Singh got the second prize in bhand event, in the Punjab Inter-Varsity Youth Festival that concluded at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, yesterday.
President Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand (retd. principal) congratulated college principal Vidhi Bhalla for the achievement. Anoop Kumar said, “Youth festivals play an important role in channelising the energy and enthusiasm of the youth into creative and constructive endeavours.”
