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Home / Jalandhar / DAV varsity hosts Indo-Soviet art workshop

DAV varsity hosts Indo-Soviet art workshop

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:16 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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An artist being felicitated during the three-day international art workshop at DAV University.
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DAV University organised ‘Rangotsava 2 – An Indo-Soviet Art and Cultural Exchange Programme’, a three-day international art workshop. Organised in association with Kalakar Sangh Punjab and the International Roerich Memorial Trust and curated by Harish Verma, President, Kalakar Sangh Punjab, the initiative provided a platform for artists from the two countries to share their creative perspectives and engage with diverse artistic traditions.

The workshop featured Russian artists Anna Smolina from Moscow, Elena Yakovleva from Russia and Ilmira Faridonova and Nadezhda Kobzistova from Yekaterinburg, alongside Indian artists and art professionals. The participants engaged in artistic exchange through paintings based on diverse themes and scriptures, showcasing their creative interpretations and perspectives. The initiative provided a platform for artists to share their experiences, explore different artistic traditions and foster meaningful cultural connections.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, DAV University, highlighted the importance of art and cultural exchange in promoting mutual understanding and bringing people from diverse backgrounds closer. He emphasised the role of such initiatives in encouraging creative expression, appreciating cultural diversity and creating opportunities for meaningful interaction among artists from different countries.

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The Russian artists expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to visit India and participate in the international workshop at DAV University. The programme enabled them to interact with Indian artists, experience India’s rich cultural diversity and exchange creative ideas across artistic traditions.

The three-day programme concluded with a valedictory ceremony on October 17, during which mementos were presented to the participating artists and visitors in recognition of their participation. The concluding ceremony celebrated the collective efforts of the artists and organisers and the completion of the cultural exchange initiative.

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Dr Kamaljeet Kaur Sidhu, Dean, Students’ Welfare, DAV University, addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of artistic collaboration and cultural interaction in promoting appreciation for diverse traditions. She acknowledged the contributions of the participating artists and organisers and delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to the conduct of the programme.

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