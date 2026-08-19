DAVIET professors secure patent for stress-detecting, relieving headset

The Indian Patent Office has granted patent to three faculty members of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) for their invention titled ‘A system of smart stress-relieving headset’. The patent has been granted for a wearable headset that reads the user's brain signals to detect stress in real time and to automatically deliver a calibrated therapeutic scalp massage in response, all without any input from the user.

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The invention that weaves together neuroscience, Artificial Intelligence and precision electronics engineering into a device that could sit comfortably on millions of desks, home offices and student rooms across the country.

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The invention arrives at a moment when stress has become one of the defining crises of modern life. The World Health Organization estimates that anxiety and depression together cost the global economy over a trillion dollars annually in lost productivity. India's workforce, software engineers coding through the night, call centre professionals fielding relentless queues, students grinding through competitive examinations, is among those carrying this burden most acutely.

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“The problem with existing remedies, whether meditation apps, manual massagers, or biofeedback wearables, is that they ask something of the very person least capable of acting in the moment. A stressed individual must remember to open the app, apply the massager, or interpret the data. This device asks nothing. It senses the need and responds, closing the loop between detection and relief in a way that no mainstream consumer product currently does”, said the inventors.

The patent is jointly held by three senior faculty members—Dr Sudhir Sharma, Dean Academics and Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, Dr Vinay Chopra, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Computer Applications and Dr Neeru Malhotra, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

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Dr Malhotra shared that the headset looks like any modern over-ear pair of headphones from the outside. But from within, it is equipped with Electroencephalography (EEG). Sensors embedded in both ear cups quietly monitor the brain's electrical activity while the user goes about their day, attending a virtual meeting, listening to music, or working at a desk, she explained.

She further elaborated, “These sensors capture the brainwave signals and relay them continuously to an on-board stress analyser embedded within the device. The analyser first passes the raw EEG data through an adaptive filter to strip out noise, then runs a feature extraction process to isolate the spectral signatures of stress. These features are fed into a Convolutional Neural Network that classifies the user's stress as low, medium, or high. Once a stress level is classified, an AI-powered Intensity Detector calculates the precise massage pressure the moment calls for, and a Stress Mitigation Control Unit takes over. It activates four DC motors embedded within the headband, which extend a bead holder fitted with four sets of soft silicone rolling beads across the user's scalp. The deeper the stress, the firmer and more expansive the massage. As the brain signals settle, the response scales down.”