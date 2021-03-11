DAVIET student gets placed in US at Rs 54.5 lakh per annum

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 16

A B.Tech Student of batch 2018-22 of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET), Nimran Atwal, has got selected by US-based multinational giant ‘Syndigo’ on a pay package of 54.50 LPA. She will be completing her graduation in July 2022.

Nimran Atwal, while giving the details of the offer, shared that her designation in the company would be Application Support Engineer, and her responsibility will be to develop highly scalable applications serving client needs. Further, Nimran explained that she had started preparing very early and concentrated on developing her interpersonal skills and enhancing her knowledge about the core areas. In addition, she shared that to meet the needs of the company; a special effort was made to learn Networking and Coding Skills. She gave credit to the Principal Dr Manoj Kumar, the Department of Training and Placement, and the institution’s Faculty for guidance and co-operation throughout.

Syndigo is a web-based content management solution company headquartered in Chicago (USA) that helps businesses in automotive, healthcare, retail and other industries access product details and digital assets in real-time. It manages master data, product information, digital assets, content syndication and analytics across many vital industries, including grocery, food service, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products.

Earlier, Nimran Atwal was selected for a six-month internship in US-based company ‘Strike Tru’ this year. Dr Manoj Kumar, Principal, DAVIET, congratulated Nimran Atwal on her success. He informed that DAVIET is going to start B.Tech (Computer Science) with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) from this academic session.