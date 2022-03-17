Day 1: 220 kids aged 12-14 get Covid vaccine in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, March 16
The district administration kick-started the vaccination drive of children between age group of 12 and 14 years from Wednesday. As many as 1.07 lakh eligible children falling in this category would be jabbed. As many as 220 children in the same category got vaccinated today.
DC Ghanshyam Thori said the Corbevax vaccine is being given to beneficiaries at the CHC, Basti Gujan, and CHC, Garha, while appropriate directions have been given to SMOs for elaborate arrangements for the vaccination of children.
He said beneficiaries under this category can directly get themselves registered by visiting the session site or through online service, adding that they must carry their Aadhaar card or any photo ID. The second dose would be delivered after 28 days of the first dose.
