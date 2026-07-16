Day after blackout, Civil Hospital still awaits permanent power fix

Despite a seven hours power outage that disrupted healthcare services on Tuesday, Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, continues to rely on temporary electrical arrangements to keep its lights on with no permanent solution yet in sight to the recurring power failures that have plagued the hospital over the past three weeks.

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Although the 44 patients shifted to the surgical wards and trauma centre during Tuesday's outage have been moved back to their respective wards, hospital authorities admitted that the electrical system remains vulnerable and the crisis has not been fully resolved.

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According to hospital officials, the situation is currently under control but cautioned that the absence of a permanent solution could create serious challenges if another breakdown occurs, particularly given the hospital's heavy daily footfall of 1,500 to 3,000 patients.

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The officials further noted the problem began during the ongoing sewerage work inside the hospital premises which has been underway for the past eight months. Excavation by JCB machines repeatedly damaged underground power cables, resulting in frequent power failures.

The situation worsened on June 26 when a blast occurred in the hospital's main cable duct in which the hospital's lone electrician suffered severe burn injuries to his eyes and face.

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Since then, the hospital has been running part of its electrical system through temporary arrangements made by a private electrician. However, these measures also became unreliable after rainwater entered the excavated trenches, causing repeated faults.

Medical Superintendent Dr Namita Ghai said, "Three of the four main electrical wirings in the hospital building are damaged. We are managing the situation through temporary arrangements with the help of a private electrician who has diverted the load of damaged cables to the non-functional oxygen plant. I have again written to the electricity wings of the Public Works Department and the Punjab Health Systems Corporation, requesting them to provide a permanent solution at the earliest," she said.

When contacted, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) official said the disruption is not related to the external electricity supply. "Power supply from our end is normal. The damaged wiring is inside the hospital premises and falls under the jurisdiction of hospital authorities," official added.