Day after bomb threats, schools function normally, security up

A day after bomb threats were reported at several schools in Jalandhar, educational institutions resumed normal operations today amid heightened security measures. Though schools remained open after receiving clearance from the administration, some parents chose not to send their children due to lingering safety concerns, while many others sent their wards to school.

The school authorities across the city ensured strict security protocols, including enhanced surveillance and restricted entry. Similar bomb threat alerts were also reported from schools in Amritsar last week, prompting administrations there to adopt precautionary measures as well.

Despite apprehensions among parents, school managements emphasised that there was no cause for panic. Dr Ruchi Singh Gaur, a parent of an LKG student at a private school, said she sent her child to school but noted that some parents remained fearful and kept their children at home.

Principal of Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, Yashpal Sharma, stated that the school was functioning normally after assurances from the district administration. “Parents are naturally sensitive in such situations. Some may prefer to send their wards after a day,” he said, adding that proper measures were being taken.

Rachna Monga, Principal of Sanskriti KMV School, detailed the additional safety measures put in place. “The safety of our children is our top priority. Entry is strictly regulated, no unauthorised person is allowed on the campus and the number of security personnel has been increased,” she said. School buses were also given proper instructions and access to the school is now permitted only with valid identity cards and photographs.

"The school had already informed parents that classes would continue as usual," she said. Although attendance was marginally lower, the principal clarified that it was not necessarily linked to the incident that happened yesterday.

The Director-Principal of IVY World School S Chauhan said parents appreciated the proactive steps taken by the school management. “We are grateful for the trust shown by parents and for the support of the Jalandhar administration,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Naresh Kumar had also conducted security checks at Apeejay School and reassured parents and staff that there was no need to panic, confirming that the situation was under control.